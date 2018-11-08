Villiers Quartet, St Andrew’s Church, Psalter Lane, tomorrow

A hundred years ago Edward Elgar composed his string quartet that reflected his distress at the First World War.

The celebrated Villiers Quartet will perform the work at a concert starting at 7pm.

When they recorded the Elgar quartet, the Yorkshire Post wrote of “The Villiers lavishing playing of exquisite beauty”.

The programme will also include music by contemporary Sheffield composers Chris Noble and Ray Kohn. Chris is also an outstanding jazz pianist and his A Kind of Murky Blue is based on music by Miles Davis. Ray is also a klezmer violinist and his quartets are heavily influ-enced by Jewish folk dance music.

The Villiers’ return has been supported by the Delphi Trust, so entry at the door is only £5 and children get in free.