VIDEO: Sheffield United unveil plans to boost Bramall Lane capacity to 38,000

Sheffield United have unveiled plans to expand the capacity of their Bramall Lane stadium by 5,400.

New executive boxes and a media centre would also be created at the historic ground, as the club set their sights on a return to the Premier League.

How the South Stand at Bramall Lane would look (Sheffield United/Whittam Cox Architects)

The Blades were granted outline consent in 2009 to expand the stadium but are now preparing to submit detailed designs to Sheffield Council which would take the capacity to 38,000.

A second tier would be added to the stadium's South Stand, creating an extra 5,400 seats plus a new concourse and kiosks selling food and drinks.

The 310-space Cherry Street car park would be replaced with a 250-space car park over two levels, and there would be improved facilities for disabled spectators, a multi-purpose function room, an exhibition space and a new ticket office.

Andrew Birks, the club's chief operating officer, said: "This is about the club planning for the future, seeking an extension of the current planning permissions based on an exciting and extended scheme.

The stadium's new capacity would be around 38,000 (Sheffield United/Whittam Cox Architects)

"This is very much about looking ahead following our promotion to the Championship and potentially a place in the highest tier of the English game.

"We have a rich historical background in the city and within football. Our stadium of the future will reflect this relationship and be capable of contributing to the long-term future of the Blades."

The club says the designs for the South Stand befit the 'heritage' and 'prestige' of the stadium, which is the world’s oldest continuously used professional football venue.

They include a large amount of glass, designed to let daylight flood into the main entrance and triple-height conference space, and significant areas of brickwork.

The plans have been drawn up by Whittam Cox Architects, whose chief executive Ashley Turner said: “We have taken into consideration influences from the local housing and industrial heritage which have been integrated into an exciting design for the South Stand with a number of stand-out features."

The stadium's existing capacity is 32,609, though the club says this changes on a game-to-game basis due to segregation and seat losses to make space for TV cameras.

Sheffield United say they intend to submit the plans this month or next, with a decision expected in early spring 2018.

The proposals will go on display at the stadium, in the Legends of the Lane area and other parts of the ground, from tomorrow. They will also be available to view in full on the club's website.