Victoria, Dracula and Cinderella brought to life

Northern Ballet has announced full details of its upcoming performances in Yorkshire for the whole of 2019, including two shows in Sheffield.

The company will commence its spring season with the world premiere of Cathy Marston’s Victoria in Leeds, before coming to Sheffield.

Victoria tells the astounding life story of Queen Victoria through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion, Beatrice.

Travelling back in time from Victoria’s death bed, Beatrice relives her memories of her mother as a secluded widow before discovering her anew as she transcribes the Queen’s intimate diaries.

Victoria premieres in Leeds on March 9-16 and comes to the Lyceum in Sheffield from March 19-23.

An adaptation of Cinderella will be performed at the Lyceum from September 24-28.

Dracula also returns next season, and will be Northern Ballet’s first production at the newly-reopened Leeds Playhouse from October 29 to November 2.

For further details and booking information visit northernballet.com/whatson