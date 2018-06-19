Vandals target hundreds of new trees

Hundreds of saplings planted in Sheffield have been vandalised or died.

The saplings replaced the mature trees removed by Amey under the Streets Ahead contract. But 330 newly planted trees have either been vandalised or withered. The council says all of them have been, or will be, replaced.

The council’s highway contract with Amey, which started in 2012, contains a target to fell 17,500 street trees in the city and replace them with saplings by the end of the 25-year term.

Since 2012, there have been 5,643 “extra heavy standard” trees planted as part of the Streets Ahead programme. But the council says it can’t comment on the cost of planting each sapling.

Cabinet member for Environment Coun Lewis Dagnall, replying to a question from Sheffield Lib Dems, said: “The council does not pay Amey on the basis of individual jobs. All the Streets Ahead works are covered in the monthly unitary charge payment.”

When questioned about how many trees will be cut down between now and December, he replied: “I am listening to residents and stakeholders about how all sides can compromise and allow the city to move forward.

“Amey are currently reviewing all options in relation to the trees which had been identified for replacement. Other trees will be assessed for replacement through ongoing condition surveys which is especially important in identifying trees which may pose a danger.”