Universal Credit: The key facts

Here’s where to find help with Universal Credit claims

The key facts:

Universal Credit supports you if you are on a low income or out of work

You’ll usually get a single payment each month, rather than weekly or fortnightly

Instead of getting separate housing benefit, help towards your rent will usually be paid directly to you as part of your monthly Universal Credit payment and you will be responsible for paying your landlord

You’ll usually get one monthly payment for your whole household

You’ll probably have to wait at least five weeks for your first payment

Claiming and managing Universal Credit online

Most people will make and manage their Universal Credit claim online. You can claim using your own smartphone, tablet or computer.

You can get access to a computer and free wifi at your local Job Centre Plus or library. There will also be dedicated support available via Job Centres in Sheffield to help you get online and complete your application if you need it.

If you are a Sheffield Council or housing association tenant, contact your landlord to find out about support to help you get online.

You may have a community organisation nearby that can help you get online. You can ask friends or neighbours or look here: www.onlinecentresnetwork.org

There are free wifi spots across the city as part of Sheffield Centre Free wi-fi scheme.

You can learn how to use the internet at your own pace by visiting www.learnmyway.com .

Remember: if you’re on Universal Credit it’s really important that you check your emails regularly.

Where to get help with Universal Credit

If you are unable to make a claim online, or you need help during the process, you can call the Department for Work and Pensions Universal Credit helpline on 0800 328 9344.

To find your local Job Centre Plus call 0800 169 0190. Support is available to use a computer, help you understand how Universal Credit works and with managing your budget to pay your rent and other bills.

If you need advice about your entitlement you can contact Citizens Advice Sheffield www.citizensadvicesheffield.org.uk or use this website www.entitledto.co.uk

Universal Credit is usually paid into your bank, building society or credit union account. If you don’t already have one, most banks and building societies will be able to open a suitable account for you.

Alternatively, Sheffield Credit Union provides number of accounts and services, including budgeting accounts which can help you keep on top of your bills.