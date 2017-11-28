Undercover police cyclists now targeting drivers in South Yorkshire

Undercover police are now targeting drivers endangering cyclists on South Yorkshire's roads.

Plain-clothes officers on bikes are on the lookout for motorists passing dangerously close to cyclists, with action taken against the first drivers to have been caught.

South Yorkshire Police this August launched a trial 'Safe Pass' scheme to crack down on drivers failing to allow a safe 1.5-metre clearance when overtaking bicycles.

The Star revealed in September that officers had not taken action against a single motorist during the first month, with cyclists criticising the decision to carry out operations with uniformed police on bikes rather than plain-clothes officers.

But police have now begun covert operations, it has emerged, to the delight of cyclists who claim their safety is being compromised on a daily basis by reckless drivers.

A letter from the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner's office to the campaign group CycleSheffield, sent on Monday, explains how police last week ran the 'first covert phase of the operation'.

"There is now a dedicated team of police officers who perform plain-clothed patrols with marked vehicle support in the same way that West Midlands Police run the scheme," the letter continues.

"Initial feedback from the officers suggested that whilst there are a few logistical issues that need to be overcome, the operation was a success with two drivers advised for driving too close to the bicycles."

The letter adds that the operation could also be used to tackle drivers using mobile phones at the wheel or not wearing seat belts.

And it states that police had to overcome numerous obstacles before beginning undercover operations, including acquiring suitable bikes, cameras and safety equipment, and training officers.

News that undercover police cyclists are now monitoring motorists in South Yorkshire was welcomed on social media.

@chris_the_tall tweeted: "Excellent news. Last night I had yet another instance of cars racing each other on Ecclessall Road before swerving past me onto Summerfield Street."

@MattTurnerSheff commented: "Excellent work. Really really happy to see that this is now happening. I really hope it works out well and is effective."

But Dr Esther Hobson wrote: "Think they need to catch more than two cars. I got two really close passes within 100 metres of my house this morning."