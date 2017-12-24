Under-floor heating, a feature fireplace and a master bedroom with its own sun terrace - the £1.25m home which is Sheffield's most popular property

It has all the mod cons you'd expect from a £1.25m house, even coming complete with plumbing for a hot tub, and is on one of Sheffield's most exclusive streets.

That might explain why this five-bedroom house in Dore is the most popular property in the city right now, having racked up more than 20,000 views on Zoopla in the last month.

The five-bedroom house is gated and covered by CCTV (photo: Blenheim Park Estates/Zoopla)

Every bedroom in the new-build house is en-suite, the lawn is immaculately manicured and there is even space in the living room for a cinema screen, making this the perfect piece of property porn.

But perhaps the biggest selling-point is its location on Dore Road, within a short walk of the shops, pubs and restaurants which make the pretty village of Dore one of Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhoods.

Whatever the reasons for its popularity, the house, which is on the market with Blenheim Park Estates, is well ahead of the next most-viewed home in Sheffield on Zoopla.

That is a 16th century Grade II-listed hall in Bradfield Dale, which is on the market for an eye-watering £1.65m and has enticed just under 5,000 clicks in the last month.

There is a skylight above the dining room (photo: Blenheim Park Estates/Zoopla)

Interestingly, the third most-viewed property is a much more modest two-bed terraced house in Southey Green, which is listed at £79,950.

Property hunters in Sheffield with a spare £550,000 recently had the opportunity to own a piece of Sheffield's history when a converted forge with many original features went up for sale.