UKIP says its budget would be “force of good” in community

Tackling fly-tipping and helping homeless people were the top priorities in UKIP’s budget.

As with the other opposition parties, their amendments were voted down at full council by Labour but councillors Jack Clarkson and John Booker offered a range of suggestions.

UKIP said their budget attempted to be a “force of good” in the community. They would have a night cafe where homeless people could find help and stay warm.

A fund would be established for community murals to be painted around the city where graffiti is a problem and they would tackle fly-tipping with extra enforcement officers, CCTV in hot spots and “bring out your rubbish” days with community skips.

And they would have pop-up gyms as a way of encouraging young people to get fit and healthy, be active members of the community and stay safe from crime.

In an entertaining speech at full council, Coun John Booker said: “We have a Conservative Party that doesn’t conserve and we have a Labour Party that doesn’t work.

“The Lib Dems are neither liberal or democratic. The Green Party are like watermelons, they’re Green on the outside by Labour red on the inside. And the only thing The Independent Group is independent from is reality.

“Then there is UKIP – over four million people voted for us nationally.”

He concluded with an impression of Winston Churchill and said: “Never in the field of modern politics have so many been represented by so few. There has to be a better way. I submit our budget amendment, so help me God.”