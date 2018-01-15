Two charged with supplying class A drugs in South Yorkshire

Two people have been charged with supply class A drugs, after police raided a flat in South Yorkshire.

Gareth Featherstone and Claire Gough, both aged 39 and of no fixed abode, are charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply a controlled Class C drug, being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

They appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Saturday and have been remanded into custody to appear before court at a later date.

The pair were charged after police executed a warrant at a flat on Hopwood Street, Barnsley, last September, and found drugs at the property.

Officers subsequently asked for the property to be closed, and a closure order was granted by the courts.