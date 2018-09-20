Twelve ‘valued’ trees to be saved at site of former school

Residents in Millhouses will soon have some of their trees protected once Sheffield City Council confirm a tree preservation order – making it a criminal offence to harm them.

The trees are dotted around the site of the former Bannerdale Centre, off Carter Knowles Road, which used to be a school.

In 2014 the school was demolished to make way for a housing development which included a condition that "no tree, shrub, or hedge" shall be removed without official approval from the council.

The housing development will include nine units with two bedrooms, seven units with three bedrooms and 46 units with four bedrooms.

The trees were each inspected by an expert from the parks and countryside trees and woodlands service who found them to be in “good order” and important to the local community.

The council will now confirm the order at a Highways committee meeting next week.

In the order, the council stated: “No person shall cut down, top, lop, uproot, wilfully damage, or wilfully destroy any tree specified in the order.”

It includes 12 trees which are a mix of cedar, oak, pine, lime and sycamore.

Jack Foxall, urban and environment design team, said in a report to the committee that the trees were “of significant amenity value to the local area.”

Rob Murfin, chief panning officer, said the order will make harming the trees in any way a crime. He said: “Any person who contravenes a tree preservation order shall be guilty of an offence and liable to receive a fine of up to £20,000.”