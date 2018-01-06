TVs stolen during spate of burglaries in Sheffield

TVs were among the items stolen during a spate of burglaries in Sheffield.

Intruders broke into three homes around Sharrow and Highfields yesterday morning at around 10am, Sheffield West neighbourhood policing team reported.

Those break-ins were among seven burglaries or attempted burglaries reported to police in the south west of the city over the last 24 hours.

Homes on Alderson Road, Highfields; Harland Road, Sharrow Vale; and London Road, Sharrow, were targeted at around 10am.

A TV was taken from the first property where the front window was put through, a TV and set top box was taken from the second address after thieves gained entry through the rear door, and nothing was stolen from the third property, where intruders also broke in through the back door.

There was also an attempted burglary on Bushey Wood Road and a burglary on Furniss Avenue, both in Dore, at around 3am this morning, with a handbag stolen from the second property.

In Heeley, a burglar was disturbed after breaking into a home on Moffatt Road at around 6pm yesterday, dropping a purse while fleeing the scene.

There was also an attempted burglary on Atlantic Road, in Lowedges, at around 9pm on Friday, where the door handle was tampered with.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.