TV comedian Gary Delaney returns to Sheffield for second show

The comedian who makes Sarah Millican laugh at home is back in Sheffield next month on an extended stand-up tour.

Gary Delaney was at the Leadmill in December and has added a run of new dates to his current tour, Gagster’s Paradise. Tickets are on sale now.

Wisecracking Gary and his infectious charm are renowned in the business for a near-unrivalled volume of high-class gags in his shows.

Gary, who is married to comedy star Sarah Millican, is a regular guest on Mock The Week (BBC Two) with other TV and radio credits including 7 Day Saturday (Radio 5 Live, and Russell Kane’s Whistle-Stop Tour (BBC Radio 2). He also appears on the new BBC2 series of Live at The Apollo.

Gagster’s Paradise is at the Leadmill, Sheffield on February 27. Book online at www.leadmill.co.uk