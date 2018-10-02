Tributes paid to Sheffield United fan following death at just 22

A cancer-stricken Sheffield United fan whose friends launched a fundraising campaign to pay for his wedding after he was given just weeks to live has died at the age of 22.

Josh Wainwright, of Wincobank, died on Sunday following a relapse of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after originally being given the all-clear last August.

But, following a fundraising campaign by his football team mates at Sunday League side Wincobank Crown Inn FC, he tied the knot with Laura Beadle, who has been with for five years, in July.

READ MORE: MOSBOROUGH SEX ATTACK: Residents’ shock after woman in 20s assaulted

Declan Stevens, who set up the campaign, said: “We obviously knew it was coming but that doesn’t help or make it any easier.

“He was just a top guy and will be sadly missed by a lot of people.”

READ MORE: Mosborough sex attack: LIVE updates

Josh was given the devastating news that he'd had a relapsein July having already beaten the condition once following what he said was the 'most intensive form of chemotherapy' there was and was preparing to move into a new home nearer Laura.

Doctors told Josh that multiple tumours had returned and that he couldn't have further chemotherapy as it was too soon after his previous treatment.

READ MORE: Mosborough sex attack: Everything we know so far

He died on Sunday.