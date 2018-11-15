Toolstation Northern Counties East League round-up: Watson hat-trick for Sheffield football team Hallam FC who score five twice in a row

The remainder of the Sheffield Senior Cup third round ties were completed this week in what is one of the most open in years.

With Frickley Athletic the only Evo-Stik side still left in the competition there is every chance of the final being an all NCE League affair.

Hallam will be quietly fancying their chances with a favourable draw after booking their place in the quarter-finals with a 5-0 win at Division One rivals Harworth Colliery.

They rattled in five goals for a second time in four days having put Armthorpe Welfare to the sword 5-2 last weekend.

Danny Booth opened the scoring and Tom Roebuck netted late on. In between Kieran Watson grabbed a hat-trick.

Maltby Main continued their splendid run of form by knocking out Evo-Stik side Stocksbridge Park Steels 2-1 to extend their run to just one defeat in 11 outings.

Miners edged in front on 35 minutes through Danny Frost. Three minutes later Maltby had a second with Ross Duggan lifting a shot over the keeper from 16 yards.

Frost blasted the spot-kick high over the bar at the start of the second half.

Stocksbridge pulled one back through Tyler Williams but Maltby hung on to progress into the last eight.

Staveley MW went through 2-1 against Dodworth MW.

Adam Baskerville and Jahmal Riley with his 12th of the season had the Trojans 2-0 had inside the opening 30 minutes but a Danny Cawley free kick on the hour made for a tense finish.

Athersley Recreation came through their tie against Central Midlands side Renishaw Rangers 4-3 after being given a scare. Kieran Scargill gave Rec the lead but Rangers hit back to lead 2-1 on the half hour mark. Josh Dacre restored parity with Scargill getting his second of the game ten minutes into the second half to put the hosts back in front at 3-2.

Chris Wood added a fourth on 70 minutes for what proved the winner as Rangers got one back with seven minutes remaining.

Handsworth Parramore came from 3-1 down to beat Division One side Nostell MW 4-3 in the third round of the League Cup.

Joe Wood had given the hosts a 15th minute lead but Handsworth equalised with Ollie Fearon netting from close range just a minute later.

Former Ambers player Danny Critchlow put the home side back in front from the penalty spot. Critchlow missed a second penalty with Handsworth keeper James Leverton making a fine save. But Nostell notched a third just past the hour.

The Ambers were back in the game when Jake Currie finished smartly in the box on 68 minutes.

It was all square once more seven minutes later with Currie scoring his second from the penalty spot. And it was Fearon that grabbed the winner with 11 minutes remaining to send Handsworth intot he next round.

Improving Swallownest are also through after making it three wins on the spin dumping out Premier Division Goole AFC 1-0, Nathan Morritt the scorer

Rossington Main drew 1-1 with Dronfield Town. Denton for Main while Daniel Wood equalised.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic made it three wins on the spin after beating Shirebrook Town 2-1 with goals from Scott Batty and Kieran Hirst.

Saturday Fixtures

Premier Division: Albion Sports v Athersley Recreation, Bottesford Town v Handsworth Parramore, Hall Road Rangers v Penistone Church, Maltby Main v Barton Town, Thackley v Staveley MW Worksop Town v Hemsworth MW.

Division One: AFC Emley v Worsbrough BA, East Yorks Carnegie v FC Bolsover, Grimsby Borough v Parkgate, Hallam v Ollerton Town,Nostell MW v Armthorpe Welfare, Shirebrook Town v Dronfield Town, Skegness Town v Harworth Collieiry, Swallownest v Rossington Main.