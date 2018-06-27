Tile shop makes way for towering new student complex

A long-established Sheffield tile shop looks set to be bulldozed to make way for a towering complex of student apartments.

Developers want to build apartments with 860 beds and a 17 storey tower on the site of Stokes Tiles on Moore Street, spreading out to Fitzwilliam Street and Thomas Street.

The site, opposite Atkinsons and Wickes, includes Stokes Tiles and empty warehouses. The Grade II listed Taylors Eyewitness Works is on neighbouring Milton Street.

The complex will include four buildings with 268 studios and 87 apartments offering between two and eight bedrooms. There will be communal facilities including a coffee shop, spaces to study, dine and socialise, a gym, cinema, laundry and games area, party room, table tennis terrace, shared courtyard, outdoor basketball court and roof terraces.

The developers have applied for “co-living accommodation” which means they can let to students or members of the public.

A report to the council’s planning board says: “The applicant has described co-living accommodation as an embryonic concept in the UK but more well-established in the USA.

“It is intended to appeal to graduates, young professionals and workers who require accommodation for a time limited contract. They are people who do not want a mortgage, cannot afford to rent an apartment but do not want to live in a traditional house in multiple occupation.

“They will have an all-inclusive rent which covers utilities, wifi and shared amenity space. They are willing to trade off smaller living spaces for shared facilities. None student residents would have access to all the facilities.”

Blocks A, B, and C will be connected and front on to Moore Street, Fitzwilliam Street and Thomas Street with a courtyard space. Block D will front Moore Street and Hodgson Street.

Block A will be two connected towers 15 and 17 storeys high

Block B is 10 storeys

Block C is between four and six storeys high

Block D is between 11 and 12 storeys high.

Seven medium sized trees will be lost on Fitzwilliam Street as the footpath will be narrowed but developers say landscape spaces will be created.

Thirty jobs will be created managing the new complex, plus construction jobs. The council report adds: “The site is largely vacant and its redevelopment will deliver economic regeneration and support the university economy which is very important to the city.

“It will have a social role in providing student accommodation which will reduce the pressure on family housing in the residential areas surrounding the city centre.”

The planning board will discuss the scheme at a meeting next Tuesday.