Three men arrested as police find air weapon and knife in Sheffield

Three men have been arrested after armed police rushed to a street in Sheffield where a man with a gun was believed to have been spotted.

Officers were deployed to Buchanan Road, in Parson Cross, yesterday at around 12.15pm, following a report of a man carrying what was thought to be a firearm.

Police recovered an air weapon and a knife following an extensive search of the area, and three men, aged 19, 22 and 25, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: "We will always take reports of this nature extremely seriously and deploy officers, both armed and unarmed, as soon as possible, to ensure that the public are kept safe."