This is when Westlife are coming to Sheffield as part of their 20th anniversary tour

Irish pop idols Westlife have announced details of their first tour in seven years and Sheffield is on their list of dates.

Four of the five original members of the group – Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan – will be back on stage next spring, with the Sheffield date pencilled in for June 7 at Fly DSA Arena.

Westlife notched up 14 number one singles in the UK and seven number one albums after being put together in Dublin in 1998. They called it quits in 2012 but have since announced they are getting back together for a 20th anniversary tour.

There’s talk of a new album coming out next year but the tour is sure to bring out memorable hits like Flying Without Wings, When You're Looking Like That and World Of Our Own.

The tour kicks of in Belfast where they will have a two-night stint on May 25 and 26 before heading off to Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Leeds, London, Nottingham, Birmingham and Liverpool.

They will finish off with a huge show at Croke Park in their native Dublin.

Tickets for the Sheffield date go on sale at 9am on Thursday October 25 and are priced between £50.40 and £100.80.