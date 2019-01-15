Thieves steal £20,000 worth of designer clothes from family-run store

A family-run business were ‘upset’ after thieves stole £20,000 worth of clothes during a shop raid in Doncaster town centre.

Menswear store Bradley Knipe, on High Street, is independently run by a Doncaster family.

L-r Debbie Bradley, 48, her husband Carl Bradley, 49, his father and founder of Bradley Knipe Ron Bradley, 77, and Carl's son Tom Bradley, 14, inside their shop on High Street

The shop was broken into by thieves via the backdoor on Sunday, January 6.

Brands taken in the raid included Hugo Boss, CP Company and Armani.

South Yorkshire Police have urged anyone with any information to call them on 101.

The business has been dressing townsfolk for nearly 60 years. It was set up by Ron Bradley with his friend John Knipe in the early 1960s.

The shop once featured in an episode of the classic TV sitcom Open All Hours.

Some of its customers over the years include Kevin Keegan, a Saudi prince, Doncaster Rovers players and other famous names.

The owners said they were ‘upset’ the incident had happened but did not want to comment further.