There’s a big buzz around show for bee-lovers

Take the children to the theatre for their first-ever political party disguised as a children’s play.

Me & My Bee is a family comedy with an important message.

The bees are dying and without them, we will too.

Multi award-winning theatre company ThisEgg invites you to save the world - one bee at a time.

Plant the seed for change, join the Bee Party.

Me & My Bee is a new family comedy with live music. It’s a show for children and adults, tackling a bigger issue in a more intimate manner.

This Egg said: “The show plays with how we can make what we imagine become real. It is about cause and effect. It is about humans as much as it is about bees.

“It is about doing more to help, before it is too late.”

Devised and performed by Joe Boylan, Josie Dale-Jones and Greta Mitchell, the show is an imaginative piece of comic theatre .

Me & My Bee is at The Civic, Barnsley on Sunday (October 28) at 2:30pm and at The Montgomery in Sheffield on Friday, November 2, when youngsters can make their own bee puppets at free craft workshops at 9.45am, 12.45pm and 3.15pm. Performance times are 11am and 2pm.