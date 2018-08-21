The 20 Sheffield schools where drivers could be fined for pollution

Motorists will be banned from leaving their engine running outside 20 Sheffield schools to protect children from pollution.

The council is introducing “anti-idling” zones outside the schools as part of its Clean Air Strategy. If enforcement officers catch motorists parked with engines on, they will receive a warning and could be fined.

The schools in the first phase have been chosen because they have the poorest air quality and are:

Lowfield Infant and Juniors

Oasis Don Valley Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Hillsborough Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Tinsley Meadows Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Springfield Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Nether Green Infant and Juniors

Woodseats Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Manor Lodge Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Brightside Nursery Infant and Limpsfield Juniors

Byron Wood Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Holt House Infants and Carterknowle Juniors

Whiteways Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Netherthorpe Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Nether Edge Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Anns Grove Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Dobcroft Infants and Juniors

Meersbrook Bank Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Wincobank Nursery Infants and Concord Juniors

Owler Brook Nursery, Infant and Juniors

Oasis Fir Vale Nursery

Chris Galloway, principal engineer at Sheffield Council, said in a report: “In common with many major cities, Sheffield has problems with poor air quality, particularly around major roads.

“Sheffield roads have concentrations of nitrogen dioxide forecast above legal limits. Engine idling is a significant factor to air pollution in some areas of the city such as the taxi rank near the Midland Train Station.

“It is a preventable and unnecessary source of emissions, particularly at locations with sensitive receptors such as children.”

Signs will be put up advising drivers and if they are caught, they face a £20 fixed penalty notice. The council also wants to educate drivers that turning off their engine helps them save fuel as well as improving air quality.

The council has set aside £50,000 and this first phase is estimated to cost £8,500 which will be spent on 80 signs, four per school.