Tempers fly over England flag

A UKIP councillor has demanded to know why the national flag wasn’t flown over the Town Hall during England’s World Cup success.

Coun John Booker told a meeting of the full council: “Many people in this chamber like to watch good football. Was it an oversight or deliberate decision not to fly the St George flag over the Town Hall during the World Cup when England was doing so well?”

Council Leader Julie Dore said there was a “flag protocol” which dictated when they could be flown.

She said: “The protocol determines when we fly flags however on certain occasions we do consider flying a particular flag.

“The England women’s cricket team won the Cricket World Cup in 2017 and the England women’s rugby team were runners up in the Women’s Rugby World Cup but I can’t remember you showing any interest in these events.”