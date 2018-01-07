Temperatures to plummet to -2C tonight in Sheffield, as ambulance bosses issue appeal over wintry conditions

Ambulance bosses have issued an appeal over wintry conditions, with temperatures as low as -2C forecast in Sheffield tonight.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service urged people to look out for vulnerable neighbours or relatives by staying in touch and ensuring they have everything they need as the mercury plummets.

The Met Office expects temperatures to dip to -2C between 5am and 8am on Monday morning, with the mercury hovering between 0C and a maximum of 6C during the coming week.

Sunshine is forecast throughout most of today and Monday, but overcast skies are expected this Tuesday and showers are likely on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued advice on how to stay healthy during cold weather, which includes keeping moving even while indoors and having plenty of hot meals and hot drinks.

You can check out its full list of recommendations at www.metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice/health-and-wellbeing/stay-well-in-winter.