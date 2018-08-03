Tell us your Sheffield family stories from World War One as Armistice centenary approaches

A century after the Armistice was declared at the end of World War One, we’re looking for the stories of Sheffielders who were caught up in the conflict.

This week The Star and other Johnston Press publications have begun a 100-day countdown to the centenary of Armistice Day, which falls on Sunday, November 11.

Regular features will tell the story of the final 100 days of the conflict that enveloped the world from August 1914.

Other plans include the publication of the names of war dead from this area, plus campaigns in association with the Royal British Legion to recruit poppy sellers, and bell ringers to mark the minute’s silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

There will be daily coverage in The Star on the week leading up to the anniversary of all the events that are taking place, as well as articles about what happened on those days a century ago.

As with the coverage of the centenary of the beginning of World War One, we’re also looking for your stories from your families.

We want to tell the tale of the war through the eyes of the people of South Yorkshire, both those on the frontlines and those back home.

Perhaps you are descended from someone who fought in the Sheffield Pals or other parts of the armed forces, all too often someone who never came home again.

Or maybe you can tell the tale of a child growing up in those days, an early Woman of Steel or a nurse in the area’s many military hospitals.

We’re looking for pictures and mementoes that we can share with other Star readers, to tell the story of South Yorkshire’s war.

Please get in touch with me, Retro writer Julia Armstrong, by emailing julia.armstrong@jpress.co.uk or write to me at Star editorial, The Balance, 2 Pinfold Street, Sheffield S1 2GU.