A teenage cyclist was left fighting for his life after a crash in South Yorkshire.

The 17-year-old boy was cycling through Barnsley when he was involved in a collision with a car on Saturday evening.

South Yorkshire Police, who were called to the scene just before 8.20pm, said he sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened on Shaw Lane, in Carlton, near the railway bridge, and the car was a dark-coloured Darcia Compass.

Police today appealed for witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time to call them on 101, quoting incident number 1054 of December 23.