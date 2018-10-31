Take a submarine trip inside the human body

Tiny submarines inside the human body... what could possibly go wrong?

In a future not so very far away, miniaturised human workers represent a breakthrough in medical science. This intrepid corps of caretakers acts as a workforce designed to be an essential part of any healthcare regime.

New Green Ginger show Intronauts

Intronauts are personal cleaners, injected into the human body to carry out essential maintenance in order to keep a level of health and hygiene beyond compare.

But how much do you actually want to know about what goes on deep inside your body?

Theatre company Green Ginger's new show propels audiences into a microscopic world, taking them on a fantastical journey deep into the inner reaches of the human body.

Intronauts is described as “a madcap story that sheds light on advancing technology and brings us face to face with big syringes and a tiny submarine”. It takes its cue from classic sci-fi movies, fuelled by absurd visual comedy and innovative puppetry.

Intronauts is part of EnableUS Festival at the University Drama Studio, Glossop Road on November 27. Tickets: 0114 223 3777 / www.enableus.group.shef.ac.uk