House

Take a look around this stunning converted chapel for sale on the edge of Sheffield

Sheffield has a wealth of properties currently for sale, ranging from grand houses, to converted coach houses and barns - with some of them especially unique in design and character.

This five bedroom detached house for sale on the edge of Sheffield is a converted chapel and is located on the High Street, Eckington, offering buyers a unique interior and setting at a price of 625,000. The property is advertised on Rightmove and is marketed by Whitehornes.

This converted stone built residence dates back to 1875, and access to the stone cobbled driveway is gained via twin electric wrought iron gates.

1. Exterior

Twin glazed and stripped pine panelled doors off from the reception room provide access to a beautifully finished bespoke, hand-fitted and hand-designed dining/breakfasting kitchen.

2. Kitchen

A focal feature of the room is a bespoke hand-designed and hand-built solid oak unit fitted in the centre of the room, which provides ample storage, plus a built in mirror and entertainment facility.

3. Reception room

To the side of the home sits a feature fully functioning oriental fountain and external taps.

4. Fountain

