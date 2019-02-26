Take a look around this stunning converted chapel for sale on the edge of Sheffield
Sheffield has a wealth of properties currently for sale, ranging from grand houses, to converted coach houses and barns - with some of them especially unique in design and character.
This five bedroom detached house for sale on the edge of Sheffield is a converted chapel and is located on the High Street, Eckington, offering buyers a unique interior and setting at a price of 625,000. The property is advertised on Rightmove and is marketed by Whitehornes.
1. Exterior
This converted stone built residence dates back to 1875, and access to the stone cobbled driveway is gained via twin electric wrought iron gates.