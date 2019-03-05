Supertram will halt for five months as major lines through Sheffield are replaced

Supertram passengers face five months of upheaval as the tram tracks are replaced along Sheffield’s busiest routes.

Commuters, football fans, students and hospital patients will all be affected by work at Hillsborough, Shalesmoor and Glossop Road.

Stagecoach Supertram is replacing track which was initially laid in the early 1990s and there will be several months where trams do not run between April and August.

There will be dedicated tram replacement buses as work takes place in five main areas at various times.

Hillsborough Corner and Middlewood Road will be affected from April 19 to June 2.

There will be work on the Shalesmoor towards Hillsborough line from June 3 to July 18 with further work around Shalesmoor from July 22 to July 25.

Hillsborough towards Holme Lane will be affected from July 26 to August 9. And finally, Glossop Road and the University stop will be affected from August 25 to 30.

A full tram service is expected to operate on all routes for Tramlines on the weekend of July 19 to 21.

There will be two drop-in sessions for people to find out more information. These will be on Wednesday, March 13 at Hillsborough Library from 12pm – 3pm and on Wednesday, March 20 at Hillsborough Interchange from 3pm – 6pm.