Stunned moviegoers evacuated from The Light Cinema in Sheffield as firefighters are called

Stunned moviegoers experienced some real-life drama as they were tonight evacuated from The Light Cinema in Sheffield city centre when firefighters were called.

Matt McLennan told how he was at the cinema on The Moor this evening when the entire complex was emptied at around 9.30pm.

He said he understood the complex was evacuated following a fire alarm at the neighbouring Debenhams department store.

The Light Cinema said shortly before 10pm that the cinema had reopened but refused to give any further details.

The Star has attempted to contact South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.