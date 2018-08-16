Step back to Tudor times with birds of prey and archery

Step back in time and experience life in a Tudor hunting lodge in Sheffield this weekend.

Birds of prey will swoop into action in the Tudor Discovery Day at Manor Lodge as falcons take part in an interactive flying display. Photographs can be taken with hawks and owls.

Archery was the national sport for Tudor England, the football of its day, as well as an important battle skill. Watch the longbow men in action or join in and see if you can hit the bulls eye.

Doncaster Waites will be performing traditional Tudor music throughout the event, which takes place on Sunday (August 19) from 11am to 4pm.

Craftspeople played a vital role in making sure the estate ran smoothly. See the Abbeydale blacksmiths hard at work, see a wide range of pewter tools and utensils and watch spinning demonstrations.

The Tudor lord and lady of the house, George Talbot and Bess of Hardwick, will mingle with visitors and will be joined by their famous prisoner, Mary Queen of Scots.