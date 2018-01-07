Steel City derby: bus services bolstered due to planned rail strike

Bus services in Sheffield will be bolstered for the Steel City derby next Friday due to concerns over the impact of a planned rail strike.

Northern Rail employees are among workers from five rail operators due to stage fresh walkouts this Monday, Wednesday and Friday amid an ongoing dispute over plans for driver-only trains.

Northern has said it will run more than half its normal timetable on those days, but most of those services will run between 7am and 7pm.

The match at Bramall Lane, where Sheffield Wednesday will seek to avenge their defeat by the Blades earlier this season, is not due to kick-off until 7.45pm.

Bus operator First South Yorkshire expects demand to be particularly high due to the derby coinciding with the rail strike.

As a result of the anticipated extra demand for the 10.32pm X5 departure from Sheffield to Dinnington, it is providing an extra X5 bus leaving Sheffield for Aston at 10.27pm.