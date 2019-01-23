Space themed lantern festival to wind through Sheffield streets 

A Sheffield community are coming together for a starlight and space lantern parade and are inviting everyone to join in.

The walk will wind through the streets of Shiregreen as people hold up lanterns shaped like stars, spaceships and planets.

Children with their handmade lanterns

There will also be music from the Sheffield University samba band, and free hot food and drinks.

In preparation for the parade people have been busy making willow lanterns.

Melanie King, Sanctuary Housing’s neighbourhood manager for Shiregreen, commented: “It’s fantastic to see how the whole community has come together to light up the streets of Shiregreen. The festival itself is set to be an amazing event and I’d encourage all local residents to come along.”

It builds on the lantern festivals which took place in 2016 and 2017 in Shiregreen which brought hundreds of people to the streets.

One of the children with their handmade lantern spaceship

The route will go along several roads and people are encouraged to join in at any time. The route includes Sicey Avenue, Sicey Lane, Nether Shire Lane, Hartley Brook Road, Molyneux Road, Kinnaird Road, Follett Road and Kinnaird Plance.

There will also be lantern making workshops on from 3-5pm on Thursday 24 January at Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre and on Sunday 27 January 2:30-4:30pm at Shiregreen Community Centre for anyone wishing to come.

The event will start at 4:30pm for a 5pm start on Sunday, January 27 at Shiregreen Community Centre, S5 0RN and finish at

Anyone interested in volunteering as a steward can contact Melanie King on 0800 131 3348.