South Yorkshire campaigners join hundreds of thousands in Brexit march

Campaigners from Sheffield joined a national march in London to call for a new vote on Brexit.

More than 700,000 people marched in the capital to lobby for a People’s Vote, a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal. It was the biggest public opposition to government policy since the anti-Iraq war protest in 2003.

Grassroots campaigners from Sheffield, Chesterfield, Doncaster, the Hope Valley, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire joined protesters from all over the UK and mainland Europe.

The People’s Vote March for the Future began on Park Lane and ended on Parliament Square, where a rally took place with a wide range of speakers.

Neill Schofield, the chairman of Sheffield for Europe, said: “The Brexit negotiations are proving a complete mess. More and more people now realise that the only way out of this is a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU on the ballot paper.

“The march was absolutely marvellous, it was a wonderful day. There were so many people, the numbers were far greater than we imagined and there were a lot from South Yorkshire.

“The rally was in Parliament Square but it was absolutely full so I only just got into Trafalgar Square and it was a solid crowd from there onwards. There must have been 100,000 people who never got as far as Whitehall.

“We still want to put pressure on our MPs as it will be them who decide whether to have a People’s Vote so we would urge people to lobby their MP. The march showed the sheer scale of support but we need to carry on reminding people of that. This is an important issue for so many people.”