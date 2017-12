Those hoping to wake up to a white Christmas may have been left disappointed, but Sheffield could be set for some snow later this week.

Temperatures are predicted to plummet from tomorrow, falling as low as 0C on Wednesday, with the wind chill factor making it feel as cold as -4C.

Forecasters at the Met Office say there could be some snow during the early hours of Wednesday but there is also a chance of rain that morning.

The colder weather is expected to remain throughout the rest of the week, with a high of 5C expected on Friday, before temperatures climb slightly to a high of around 9C this Saturday and Sunday.