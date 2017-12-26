Snow closes major road in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A major road in South Yorkshire was today closed due to snow.

The A628 was closed this morning in both directions between the A616 and A6024.

Highways England reported that both South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police were at the scene.

It said traffic was being diverted via local routes.

"Road users are advised to consider alternative routes and to allow extra times for their journeys."

Lane closures remained in place eastbound at 11.45am, according to the latest update from Highways England.

The A628 is a major route running between the M1 near Barnsley and the M67 near Manchester.

A weather warning over heavy rain and snow has been issued for Sheffield, covering today and tomorrow.