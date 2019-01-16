Small increase in heating charges for Sheffield tenants

Tenants who keep warm with Sheffield’s community heating will see a small increase in charges.

The community heating standing charge will increase by 20p per week.

The council says it reflects energy prices that have been increasing steadily but it is a low rise when compared to the top energy suppliers in the UK.

A price freeze will apply to the weekly sheltered housing hot water charge and the old unmetered weekly rates for the few properties not yet connected to a metered supply.

The council introduced a successful heat metering scheme in 2014.

“Since the introduction of smart meters, our customers are now saving around 40 per cent on their heating bills compared to their previous unmetered supply,” said Louise Cassin, housing business plan officer.

“The system also provides us with comprehensive data about how each home is using their heating and gives us the ability to support and advise tenants who might be worrying about switching on their heating.”