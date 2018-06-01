Slideshow: Sheffield school invites ex-pupils back for big reunion

High Storrs School are organising their first fully inclusive reunion event, open to all former students.

The event has been organised by the school to take place on Saturday, June 30 and highlights include a Meet the Teacher session where past and long-serving present staff will be on hand for a chat.

The school's beautifully restored art deco entrance

As well as guided tours, there will be the chance for visitors to wander around the old school building, with access to selected classrooms.

A £33 million school refurbishment project completed in 2011 saw many of the original features of the 1933 grade II-listed art deco building restored.

The later additions to the school were removed and replaced with two extensions to house PE, arts, the library and the dining room.

Former students and teachers will give talks and archive materials will be on display, plus other displays and information about High Storrs life.

A domestic science class at High Storrs School in 1963

A full programme of performances in the hall includes one by the very successful High Storrs Dance Company, who have recently been selected to represent Yorkshire at U.Dance 2018, and the cast of upcoming school show, Guys & Dolls.

There’s also the chance for visitors to talk to current pupils to find out what school life is like now.

Ex-pupils who went to the school when it was single sex will finally be able to look around the formerly forbidden girls’ or boys’ school, said Abi Merritt, the school’s community links and events co-ordinator.

She said: “We’re keen to showcase our wonderfully refurbished building.

“Most former students will not have seen their school looking so good before, and some of the older alumni won’t have been able to go in the ‘girls’ or ‘boys’ side, as it used to be segregated by gender.

“The idea is that people come for the afternoon in their old school group of friends, or on their own (or with a partner), and just enjoy being in their old sch

ool, hopefully meeting old friends and teachers they haven’t seen for ages.”

Abi added: “We’re actually doing this because most of our alumni had a very positive experience and it was a really nice place to come to over the past 100 years.

“The building is absolutely stunning and it’s the atmosphere of being back here that pulls a lot of people back.”

She is helping to build an active alumni group to involve ex-pupils in the life of the school today, including giving talks and holding workshops and fundraising for the school.

Abi said: “A recent #SaveClassics campaign has been hugely bolstered by our alumni network, most notably by Sir Andrew Cook CBE and John Hancock OBE who are both prominent businessmen.

“The campaign was also boosted when alumnus

Paul Heiney made us a promotional video about Classics.”

Other famous alumni include actors Tom Ellis and Jeff Rawle, actress Jessica Ransom, Manchester City and England footballer Kyle Walker, top international squash player Nick Matthew, Paralympic Games gold medallist rower Grace Clough, Scottish Government Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans and Annie Ashcroft of the band MO.

The reunion takes place from 2-5pm on June 30 .

Afternoon tea and a welcoming glass of bubbly are included in the £12 price.

All proceeds go to school funds.

There will also be a professional bar open on the day.

Tickets are on sale from www.ticketsource.co.uk/high-storrs-school