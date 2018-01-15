Sleeping woman sexually assaulted on train in South Yorkshire

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a sleeping woman was sexually assaulted on a train in South Yorkshire.

The 35-year-old victim was asleep on a train from Leeds to Barnsley when the assault happened on Wednesday, December 20, said British Transport Police.

Police believe the man pictured may hold useful information (photo: BTP)

As the train arrived at Barnsley at around 6.12pm that evening, a man leaned over and touched her inappropriately and kissed her.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images as they believe he may hold information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or has any other information is asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 456 of December 20.