Show looks at the darker side of drag fame

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner of season five Jinkx Monsoon and lyrical genius Major Scales co-star in a show looking at the darker side of drag fame.

In The Ginger Snapped, the duo are performing to showcase new music from their latest album of the same title. However, Jinkx worries that her best years are behind her.

In order to avoid a breakdown of diva proportions Major must act as both pianist and therapist to the Manic Miss Monsoon. Music and mental health collide in this witty, biting show.

Jinkx Monsoon is the alter ego of seasoned entertainer Jerick Hoffer, a seasoned Portland-born entertainer who has appeared on stage and TV despite battling narcolepsy.

Major Scales is the ‘evil twin’ of Richard Andriessen, a musician, writer and performer based in Seattle. He has written everything from award-winning New York shows to music for amateur adult films.

The Ginger Snapped is at the Crucible Theatre this Saturday, November 3. Tickets: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk