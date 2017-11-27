Shisha café in Sheffield under investigation over electricity theft claims

Police are investigating a shisha café in Sheffield over claims electricity worth more than £12,000 was stolen.

British Gas this month cut the supply to Dubai Café on London Road, after claiming the occupier 'abstracted' the electricity between January 2016 and October this year.

The energy firm had previously cut the connection in February 2016 after electricity bills of up to £59,000 went unpaid, but it said the occupier had got someone to reconnect the cable and had installed an illegal electricity meter.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the claims, it emerged, as the venue faces a licensing review this week.

The café's owners are due before Sheffield Council's licensing committee this Thursday.

An email from police, included in a council report for the committee, tells how when an officer visited the premises last month, she found a wire running outside between the café and a neighbouring bookmaker.

She explained this was unsafe so staff at the bookmakers agreed to unplug the wire, at which point the café was plunged into darkness and forced to close for the day.

As well as the claims over stolen electricity, the café is accused of allowing smoking inside the premises, failing to adequately ensure children do not enter and not providing the required safety assurances over gas and electrical connections.

The application for the review, submitted by the council's environmental regulation department, states: "Dubai Café is a premises that is illegally operating as a shisha bar and blatantly flouting the Health Act 2016, which makes it illegal to smoke indoors in public places.

"The operators have been prosecuted on three occasions, in 2013, 2014 and 2017, for allowing smoking to take place indoors."

The council's safeguarding children board said the licence-holder claimed to operate a no under-18s policy, but when a member of the board visited there was only one poster on display advertising this, staff training records were not available and the refusals log was inadequately maintained.

In October, The Star reported how Herman Mustafa, who was running the café, was fined after he admitted failing to comply with improvement notices requiring him to prove his gas burner and electrical wiring were safe.

In April this year, he was fined for failing to prevent smoking in a public place.

According to the Food Standards Agency website, the café was awarded a one-star food hygiene rating, which means 'major improvement is necessary', following a visit in October 2016.

The Star has attempted to contact the café.