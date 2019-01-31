Sheffielders on happy holidays, camping 1930s style

Retro reader GW Betts from Robertson Road, Walkley has sent in these great pictures of family holidays in the 1930s and 40s.
He wrote: “Family photographs of holidays from 1937-1940
“Mum, Milly, passed away recently at the age of 100 years and 3 months.
“This prompted me to go through our collection of old photographs of my parents and family, dating back to between 1935-1940, my date of birth.
“Mum worked at Shentall's Groceries in Darnall from being 14 years old, putting in a 12-hour working day, serving behind the counter and delivering groceries.
“Dad, Bill, worked at Birkles Radio Shop on Staniforth Road, selling, repairing and delivering radios.
“Mum met dad whilst delivering groceries from Shentall's, which surprisingly they did in those days.
“Mum and dad got married on December 26, 1939.
“During these times holidays were few and far between, but they always managed to get away.
The photographs are of these times.”
These are great photographs which will probably spark happy memories for other people, too.
