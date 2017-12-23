Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough: fans warned they may be turned away if they are drunk

Fans attending Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Middlesbrough this afternoon have been warned they may be turned away if they are drunk.

Police issued the warning today, ahead of the Championship encounter which is due to kick off at Hillsborough at 3pm.

They also urged spectators to allow plenty of time to get to the ground as roads are likely to be particularly busy due to the time of year.

"The area around Hillsborough is likely to be very busy due to the Christmas period so fans should make every effort to allow plenty of time to travel and find suitable parking that doesn't affect the busy road networks," tweeted South Yorkshire Police.

"There are no designated pubs for away fans around the stadium and many will operate a 'home only' policy.

"Fans travelling through the city centre are welcome to drink in all pubs and the Supertram network will get them to the stadium.

"For Middlesbrough fans travelling directly to Hillsborough stadium they should be aware the bars inside the ground will not be open throughout the event.

"Fans visiting Hillsborough stadium are reminded not to attend the stadium in a drunken state as they may be refused entry to the ground by the stewards."