Sheffield transport top of the agenda on Green Party visit

A leading Green Party politician visited Sheffield to discuss the city’s transport needs.

Sian Berry, co-leader of the Green Party, toured some transport hotspots including the train station, the transport interchange, Fitzalan Square, the Castlegate Grey to Green project, the Inner Ring Road, the Wicker – which features the existing railway line from Sheffield to Stocksbridge – and Supertram.

Sheffield Green Party councillor Douglas Johnson said: “Many of these areas feature levels of air pollution way above maximum legal limits and Siân heard how ordinary residents are increasingly monitoring air quality in the area.

“She met campaigners for the reopening of the Don Valley railway, which already carries freight to passenger traffic, and discussed the big challenges facing the need for cross-Pennine travel. She was clear the answer has to be more and better rail, not more road building.”

Sian met Young Greens at the University of Sheffield and later spoke about the planned Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone at a public meeting in the city centre.

Coun Johnson added: “She argued that charges have to be based on fairness and that fairness depends on the real options available to people. It will not work if the only charges are on public transport and essential delivery vehicles.”