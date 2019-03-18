Sheffield to host Brexit-special Question Time

The BBC are encouraging people to submit questions and join the audience for a Sheffield Question Time.

It promises to be a lively debate as it takes place on March 28, the day before the UK is due to leave the European Union.

For those wanting to be on the show, the BBC are asking people to fill out this form with two questions to pitch to the panel of politicians and special guests, hosted by presenter Fiona Bruce.

If successful, applicants will be contacted on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme.

But the BBC advises people are more likely to be accepted if they have not been on the show before.

They said: “It’s important that as many applicants as possible get the chance to be part of a Question Time audience. If you have been in a QT audience within the past ten years we are delighted that you want to do it all over again, but please give others a chance and don’t apply this time round. If you have applied before but not been successful, we welcome your application.”