Sheffield to double support for refugees

More than 150 refugees will be welcomed in the city this year as Sheffield City Council receive more funding to help those fleeing persecution.

The city has previously welcomed just 75 refugees a year.

Cllr Jim Steinke in Sheffield

It became the first City of Sanctuary in 2004, when the council were the first to adopt the Gateway Protection Programme.

Now, with funding from the Home Office, it is planning to double the number of people it helps resettle.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “When you stop a moment and think about how terrifying it is to be trapped in a country at war and then how much of a transition it is to flee to another country and learn about life there, we’re proud to say that we are a city that works hard to make that often frightening transition as easy as possible.

“With home office funding we are able to provide this help and we hope that after the government’s current consultation and review of resettlement arrangements in the UK it will mean that we can continue to help in the future.”

Aden Yasin, a resettled refugee, said: “I was resettled to Sheffield from Somalia in 2010 through the Gateway Protection programme. My resettlement journey has been a mixture of feelings but the resettlement team in Sheffield and the city of Sheffield played a huge role in my integration.

“Sheffield is a friendly city and a place where you can achieve your potential dream. A city that welcomes everyone regardless of their background and race, and it particularly made me feel at home. I wonder what the situation would have been if I was resettled to a different city?”

The money will go towards finding and setting up a home upon their arrival. Support will last for 12 months and includes assisting with day to day tenancy management, health and education.

The plans will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on March 20.