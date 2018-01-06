Sheffield star Jamie Vardy ranked the most influential figure in UK sport

Jamie Vardy is the most influential figure in UK sport, according to a new study, with fellow Sheffielder Jessica Ennis-Hill seventh on the list.

Sheffield-born Vardy, whose goals powered Leicester City to the most unlikely Premier League title glory, came top in a list of the best Brits at encouraging others to attend, play, watch or engage with sport in the country.

The striker, who made prosthetic limbs at a factory in Wincobank before his meteoric rise to football stardom shared top place with rugby star Sam Warburton in the table, put together by creative communications agency Exposure.

Olympic heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is the highest-ranked woman on the list, ahead of the rower Kath Grainger and wheelchair racer Tanni Grey-Thompson.

The list was compiled by analysing sportspeople's influence through social media, books, newspapers and TV, and combining that with their 'brand value' based upon their current level of public interest.