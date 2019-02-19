Sheffield show as TV star Dara returns to his first love of stand-up

Dara O’Briain has made a real name for himself as a TV presenter.

He has shone fronting shows as diverse as Mock the Week, Stargazing Live, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, The Panel, School of Hard Sums, Dara Ó Briain’s Science Club, Robot Wars, Dara and Ed’s Big Adventure and Go8Bit.

But he has returned to his first love, stand-up, with a new show called Voice of Reason. “It’s my job,” he said. “I can’t wait!”

He added: “Doing stand-up is a euphoric experience. The great thing is the anticipation. You’re thinking, ‘You’re going to love this next bit!’”

A graduate in mathematics and theoretical physics from University College Dublin, 46-year-old Dara also manifests a razor-sharp intelligence that he uses to hilarious effect in dismantling bogus theories.

He said: “I get really enthusiastic about science-y stuff. You can see me getting giddy about space. That’s why I recently wrote that kids’ book about space. But on tour, I’m there to do funny.”

Dara will be discussing such topics as the ordinariness of his daily life and the rise of the nerd. He said: “Nerds have become much cooler recently. Thanks to the Internet, they can find each other now.”

Dara appears at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, February 28.