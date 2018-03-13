Sheffield shoppers should get free parking

Sheffield shoppers should get free evening and weekend parking in the city centre, say the Lib Dems.

They are calling on the council to allow free parking from 5pm onwards in an evening in the 11 council-controlled car parks.

And while the council would lose revenue from parking, the Lib Dems believe it would boost the local economy.

Coun Adam Hanrahan, Shadow Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “A lot of people feel frustrated about the decline of the city centre but free parking would boost the local economy and give us a thriving city centre.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to use the city centre and to spend their money there. We want to ensure that our city centre remains a vibrant attractive shopping area, welcoming to visitors and residents from right across the city.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield Green Party wants to reduce the price of residents’ parking permits back to 2010 levels.

They say by shifting the cost of parking in residential parking permit zones to non-residents, it would mean that people living in some of the most congested and polluted areas of the city are not subsidising other transport services.