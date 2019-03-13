Sheffield schoolboys shave heads for friend with cancer

Four schoolboys braved the shave and cut off all their hair in support of their ill friend.

The four year seven pupils from Ecclesfield School, Chapeltown, did the selfless act for their friend who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Jayden, Bailey, Zach and Liam are all teammates with Joshua Dunford at Red Rose FC Chapeltown.

Marc Smith of Bach Barbers cut their hair and posted on Facebook to celebrate the boys’ kind act, which has since gone viral.

He said: “They wanted to support their team mate so he wasn’t embarrassed about losing his hair.

“It was a pleasure meeting these lads and was so nice to hear their story of why. For once these lads made me realise there is still good in this world. Well done, you are an inspiration.”

A spokesperson from Ecclesfield School commented: “It’s amazing. What fantastic students we have at our school, always going above and beyond to help others. We respect you, gents and thank you for showing your support to your friend.”

Nicola Reid, Liam’s mum, said she was ‘so proud’ of her son and his group and said they all had a football match the day after the chop.

The football team have also pulled together to support Josh and raised £689 to buy him an iPad to use in hospital and a TV for when he is recovering at home.

Paul Fisher, manager of the team, said: “When I gave Josh the presents in hospital he was speechless and his parents are overwhelmed by the generosity and support from everyone.”

The remaining money was donated to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.