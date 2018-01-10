Sheffield’s Outdoor City Weekender set to return for third year

Bikers, climbers, runners and walkers are set to enjoy the return of Sheffield’s Outdoor City Weekender.

The annual festival, now in its third year, will take place in and around the city in from March 9 to 11.

The main events will again include the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival, the renowned bouldering competition, The Climbing Works International Festival and the Magnificent Seven.

The Magnificent Seven is a unique cycling event, the first of its kind in Sheffield. The race is a cross between a sportive and a hill climb that sees participants face seven of the toughest hills in Sheffield with climbs ranging from nine to 23 per cent. The route, which is just over 19 miles, includes over 3,200ft of climbing.

Returning for the second year will be the Howard Street Dual, a head to head race in which two riders battle each other to see who can make it down a purpose-built track in Howard Street the fastest.

Matt Heason, director of the festival, said: “In the past two years the city has gained new running routes and mountain biking trails, and a dedicated festival showcasing the people and places that make Sheffield more than worthy of the title of The Outdoor City.”

As a warm up to the main festival, an event called the Best of ShAFF will take place at the Showroom Cinema on Tuesday January 30.

It will feature a selection of the best films which were shown as part of the 2017 festival, as voted for by the People’s Choice Award.

For more information, visit www,theoutdoorcity.co.uk site. For tickets to the Best of ShAFF, visit www. boxoffice.showroomworkstation.org.uk.