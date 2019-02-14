Sheffield’s most famous Lord Mayor bids farewell

Sheffield’s flamboyant Lord Mayor Magid Magid will stand down at the local elections in May.

Magid will not seek re-election when his current term ends and is leaving to concentrate on new projects.

He said it had been an “absolute honour and privilege” to represent the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward.

Magid was Sheffield Council’s first Green Party Lord Mayor and the youngest at 29. He shook up the establishment with his trainers, t-shirts and baseball caps and his use of social media to reach out to younger voters.

He introduced poets, musicians and comedians to entertain full council meetings and it became a tradition for him to wear a different hat as he chaired the meeting.

Magid said: “One of the reasons I wanted to be a councillor was to play a more active role in my community and represent those voices that I believed weren’t being represented in the council.

“Meeting so many amazing people and solving problems, to then see the impact it has on people, is truly fulfilling. It has been the most rewarding thing I have ever done.

“It’s an absolute honour and pleasure to represent the amazing, dynamic, diverse ward of Broomhill and Sharrow Vale and work alongside so many incredible green councillors and volunteers. I will continue to do that to the best of my ability until my term ends in 2019.



“I have embraced the role and thrown myself into it wholeheartedly as not only the first Green Lord Mayor of Sheffield but also the youngest. It’s been an honour and privilege so far and I will continue to work hard every day to make it a success.”

Magid says Sheffield will always remain at the heart of future projects. “I have gained a lot of experience in the past couple of years that I would now like to use in other projects which means I won’t have the time commit to being a councillor.

“As a result and after a lot of deliberation, I have decided not to put myself forward for selection as a candidate for the council elections in May.

“Regardless of what I do post-May I will always have my community and Sheffield at the heart of it.

“I look forward to working hard as a ward councillor and Lord Mayor for the remaining months of my term. No thanks could be enough to give to all you wonderful people for all your love and support.”